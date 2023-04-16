TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

TXZ180-161045-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ201-161045-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ515-161045-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ615-161045-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ516-161045-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ616-161045-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ259-161045-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ260-161045-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ261-161045-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ262-161045-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

208 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

