TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

330 FPUS54 KLCH 060753

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

TXZ180-062230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-062230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ515-062230-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ615-062230-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ516-062230-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ616-062230-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ259-062230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-062230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-062230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-062230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

253 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather