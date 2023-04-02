TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

054 FPUS54 KLCH 020855

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

TXZ180-022245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ201-022245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ515-022245-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ615-022245-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ516-022245-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ616-022245-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ259-022245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ260-022245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ261-022245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ262-022245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. More humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather