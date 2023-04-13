TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

911 FPUS54 KHGX 130743

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

TXZ211-131500-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ237-131500-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ196-131500-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-131500-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ214-131500-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-131500-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ227-131500-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ238-131500-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ198-131500-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-131500-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ163-131500-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-131500-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-131500-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-131500-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-131500-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ199-131500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ179-131500-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-131500-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ164-131500-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ177-131500-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ212-131500-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ197-131500-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-131500-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ300-131500-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ313-131500-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-131500-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ337-131500-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ336-131500-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ335-131500-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ436-131500-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ437-131500-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ438-131500-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ439-131500-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

