TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ 745 FPUS54 KFWD 240831 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 TXZ119-242215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-242215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-242215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ158-242215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ104-242215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-242215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-242215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-242215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-242215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ102-242215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-242215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ100-242215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ115-242215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-242215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ117-242215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-242215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-242215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-242215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-242215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ141-242215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-242215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-242215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-242215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-242215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-242215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-242215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-242215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-242215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ146-242215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-242215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-242215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ174-242215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ175-242215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ162-242215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ147-242215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ148-242215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ135-242215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ122-242215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ121-242215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-242215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ105-242215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ123-242215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ107-242215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ106-242215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ095-242215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-242215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 331 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather