TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

_____

752 FPUS54 KFWD 170900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

TXZ119-172200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-172200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-172200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ158-172200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ104-172200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-172200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-172200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-172200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-172200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-172200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-172200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-172200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-172200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ116-172200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ117-172200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-172200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-172200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ130-172200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-172200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-172200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ142-172200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ156-172200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-172200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ143-172200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-172200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-172200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-172200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-172200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-172200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-172200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-172200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-172200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ175-172200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-172200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-172200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-172200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-172200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-172200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-172200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-172200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ105-172200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-172200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-172200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-172200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-172200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-172200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

400 AM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather