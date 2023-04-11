TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ 105 FPUS54 KFWD 110612 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 TXZ119-111115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-111115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-111115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ158-111115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ104-111115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ103-111115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-111115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-111115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-111115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-111115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-111115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-111115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-111115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-111115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ117-111115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-111115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-111115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-111115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-111115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-111115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-111115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-111115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-111115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-111115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-111115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-111115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-111115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ145-111115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-111115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-111115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-111115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-111115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ175-111115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-111115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-111115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-111115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-111115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-111115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-111115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-111115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ105-111115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ123-111115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ107-111115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ106-111115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ095-111115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-111115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 112 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather