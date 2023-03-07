TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023 _____ 699 FPUS54 KFWD 070731 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 TXZ119-071130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-071130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-071130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ158-071130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ104-071130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ103-071130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-071130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ092-071130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ091-071130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ102-071130- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-071130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ100-071130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ115-071130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-071130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-071130- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-071130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ132-071130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ130-071130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ129-071130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-071130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-071130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-071130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-071130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ143-071130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-071130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ133-071130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ134-071130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ145-071130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ146-071130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ161-071130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-071130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-071130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-071130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-071130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-071130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-071130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ135-071130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-071130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-071130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-071130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-071130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ123-071130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-071130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ106-071130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ095-071130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ094-071130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather