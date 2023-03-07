TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

131 AM CST Tue Mar 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

