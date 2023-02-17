TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

972 FPUS54 KFWD 170900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

TXZ119-172215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ118-172215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-172215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-172215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ104-172215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-172215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-172215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-172215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ091-172215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-172215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-172215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-172215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-172215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-172215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-172215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-172215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-172215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ130-172215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-172215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ141-172215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ142-172215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-172215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-172215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-172215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-172215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-172215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ134-172215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ145-172215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-172215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ161-172215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ160-172215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ174-172215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-172215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ162-172215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ147-172215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ148-172215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ135-172215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ122-172215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ121-172215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ120-172215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ105-172215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-172215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ107-172215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-172215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-172215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ094-172215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

