TX Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and nice;80;54;SSE;11;49%;0%;9 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and nice;80;54;SSE;11;46%;0%;9 Alice;Sunny and nice;82;54;SE;7;59%;1%;10 Alpine;Mostly sunny;83;57;SE;10;32%;0%;10 Amarillo;Sunny and warm;85;54;SSE;20;40%;6%;9 Angleton;A shower or two;76;54;ENE;8;67%;82%;5 Arlington;Mostly sunny;77;57;SE;8;51%;3%;9 Austin;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSE;6;57%;1%;10 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;SSE;7;61%;1%;10 Bay;A shower or two;77;55;E;8;69%;81%;9 Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;ENE;9;68%;82%;3 Beeville;Mostly sunny;79;57;SE;6;59%;2%;10 Borger;Very warm;88;56;SSE;18;36%;5%;9 Bowie;Sunny and nice;76;56;SE;9;52%;0%;9 Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;SE;8;49%;0%;9 Brenham;A shower or two;76;55;SE;5;66%;82%;7 Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;SSE;7;55%;0%;9 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;80;58;E;9;67%;3%;11 Brownwood;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;SE;8;51%;0%;9 Burnet;Mostly sunny;75;56;SE;6;55%;0%;10 Canadian;Sunny and warm;84;51;SSE;19;45%;4%;9 Castroville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;SE;6;58%;0%;10 Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;SSE;15;49%;3%;9 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;77;54;SE;8;56%;1%;9 College Station;Partly sunny;76;57;SE;6;62%;33%;7 Comanche;Sunny and beautiful;78;54;SSE;8;53%;0%;9 Conroe;A shower or two;75;55;E;6;70%;83%;5 Corpus Christi;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;SE;10;64%;26%;10 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;SE;6;62%;15%;9 Cotulla;Mostly sunny;82;57;ESE;7;56%;0%;10 Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, warm;91;50;SSE;18;31%;7%;9 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;78;58;SE;7;52%;4%;9 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;SE;7;54%;4%;9 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;78;58;SE;8;50%;2%;9 Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;SSE;8;51%;0%;9 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;84;60;SE;12;53%;1%;10 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;SE;12;56%;1%;10 Denton;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;SE;9;55%;0%;9 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;84;55;SE;11;52%;3%;10 Dumas;Sunny, breezy, warm;88;52;S;19;36%;7%;9 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;ESE;7;67%;1%;11 El Paso;Mostly sunny;89;66;SW;10;22%;2%;10 Ellington;A shower or two;75;58;ENE;10;65%;82%;5 Falfurrias;Sunshine and nice;81;54;SE;7;63%;1%;10 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SE;6;58%;0%;9 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;78;57;SE;8;52%;0%;9 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;77;57;SE;8;53%;0%;9 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SE;8;53%;0%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;77;53;SE;7;56%;1%;9 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;SSE;6;55%;0%;10 Gainesville;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;SE;9;55%;0%;9 Galveston;A shower or two;75;63;ENE;13;65%;82%;5 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SE;6;57%;0%;9 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;SE;6;59%;1%;10 Giddings;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;5;67%;29%;7 Gilmer;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;6;60%;28%;6 Graham;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SE;8;51%;0%;9 Granbury;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;SE;8;55%;0%;9 Grand Prairie;Nice with sunshine;78;57;SE;8;51%;3%;9 Greenville;Mostly sunny;74;52;SE;7;63%;6%;9 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;81;56;SSE;19;22%;2%;10 Hamilton;Nice with sunshine;77;52;SE;7;54%;0%;9 Harlingen;Lots of sun, nice;80;55;ESE;10;68%;2%;11 Hearne;Partly sunny;75;55;ESE;5;66%;32%;7 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;54;SE;6;61%;0%;10 Henderson;A t-storm around;74;53;ESE;6;58%;44%;6 Hereford;Warm, turning breezy;87;54;SSE;17;38%;7%;9 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;76;53;SE;7;62%;4%;9 Hondo;Mostly sunny;79;52;SE;7;58%;0%;10 Houston;A shower or two;76;56;E;8;64%;82%;6 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or two;76;59;ENE;10;61%;82%;5 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A shower or two;76;59;E;9;61%;82%;6 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A shower or two;76;56;E;9;64%;82%;6 Houston Clover;A shower or two;76;58;ENE;10;64%;82%;5 Houston Hooks;A shower or two;76;54;E;7;66%;83%;6 Houston Hull;A shower or two;77;57;ESE;8;62%;82%;6 Houston Intercontinental;A shower or two;75;55;E;9;66%;83%;6 Huntsville;A t-storm around;75;56;ESE;4;65%;52%;7 Ingleside;Mostly sunny;79;63;ESE;10;66%;5%;10 Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;72;54;ESE;6;67%;33%;6 Jasper;A t-storm around;72;55;ENE;6;72%;88%;5 Junction;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;SSE;7;54%;0%;10 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;78;54;SE;6;59%;0%;10 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;77;50;SSE;6;56%;0%;10 Killeen;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SE;6;58%;0%;9 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunshine, pleasant;76;54;SE;7;59%;0%;9 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;81;56;ESE;8;62%;1%;10 La Grange;A shower or two;76;55;SE;5;67%;92%;8 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;77;56;SSE;6;56%;1%;10 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;75;53;SE;7;60%;5%;9 Laredo;Sunshine and nice;84;60;SE;7;51%;0%;10 Llano;Mostly sunny;77;53;SE;7;51%;0%;10 Longview;Partial sunshine;75;52;SE;6;60%;29%;6 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;83;54;SSE;16;45%;5%;9 Lufkin;A t-storm around;75;55;E;6;67%;64%;7 Mcallen;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;ESE;7;63%;1%;11 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SE;7;59%;2%;9 Mckinney;Nice with sunshine;76;53;SE;8;59%;4%;9 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SE;7;57%;6%;9 Midland;Mostly sunny;85;57;SSE;14;44%;3%;10 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;85;57;SSE;14;44%;3%;10 Midlothian;Nice with sunshine;75;53;SE;7;62%;5%;9 Mineola;Nice with some sun;75;53;SE;5;62%;27%;6 Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;SE;9;52%;0%;9 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;7;62%;14%;8 Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;72;52;E;5;72%;47%;6 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;SSE;7;60%;0%;10 Odessa;Sunshine and breezy;85;57;SSE;16;43%;4%;10 Orange;A p.m. t-storm;72;58;NNE;8;68%;92%;3 Palacios;A shower or two;77;58;ESE;11;68%;81%;9 Palestine;Partly sunny;74;53;ESE;6;67%;32%;6 Pampa;Sunny and warm;84;52;SSE;22;47%;5%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny, breezy, warm;87;54;SSE;19;38%;5%;9 Paris;Mostly sunny;75;55;SE;8;57%;7%;8 Pecos;Mostly sunny;90;56;SE;7;31%;6%;10 Perryton;Sunny and warm;83;50;SSE;21;44%;4%;8 Plainview;Mostly sunny;80;50;SSE;17;47%;5%;9 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;SE;5;60%;0%;10 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;74;65;ESE;10;73%;4%;10 Port Isabel;Nice with sunshine;75;61;E;11;74%;4%;11 Port Lavaca;A shower or two;78;58;SE;9;67%;81%;9 Randolph AFB;Nice with sunshine;77;55;SE;6;59%;0%;10 Robstown;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;8;62%;2%;10 Rockport;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;ESE;10;69%;8%;10 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;SSE;9;56%;0%;10 San Angelo;Sunny and nice;84;55;SSE;9;49%;1%;10 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;SE;6;58%;0%;10 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;79;56;SE;6;57%;0%;10 San Marcos;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;SSE;8;61%;0%;10 Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;SSE;12;45%;5%;9 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;SE;8;55%;1%;9 Snyder;Sunny and nice;81;54;SSE;13;50%;2%;9 Sonora;Sunny and nice;81;55;SSE;10;49%;1%;10 Stephenville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;SSE;7;52%;0%;9 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SE;6;62%;10%;8 Sweetwater;Sunny and nice;82;55;SSE;11;49%;1%;9 Temple;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;7;63%;2%;9 Terrell;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;7;62%;10%;9 Tyler;Partly sunny;75;54;SE;7;61%;29%;6 Uvalde;Partly sunny;79;52;ESE;7;61%;0%;10 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;SE;14;52%;1%;9 Victoria;A shower or two;79;56;SSE;7;64%;81%;10 Waco;Mostly sunny;76;51;SE;6;59%;3%;9 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;81;57;ESE;7;66%;1%;11 Wharton;A shower or two;76;55;ESE;7;67%;81%;7 Wichita Falls;Sunny and beautiful;78;54;SE;12;51%;1%;9 Wink;Sunny and breezy;88;56;SE;14;35%;5%;10 Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;84;58;ESE;5;57%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather