TX Forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;85;59;SSW;12;47%;0%;6 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;84;57;SSW;12;40%;0%;6 Alice;Very warm;88;68;SE;13;63%;44%;6 Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;83;46;E;7;13%;0%;6 Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;77;40;SW;14;16%;0%;5 Angleton;A morning shower;81;69;S;8;73%;55%;4 Arlington;Periods of sun, warm;80;62;S;11;60%;1%;5 Austin;Clouds breaking;82;64;S;7;67%;26%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;81;64;S;9;70%;26%;5 Bay;A morning shower;81;67;SSE;9;75%;55%;3 Beaumont;A shower in places;82;69;S;7;76%;55%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;86;67;SE;10;64%;44%;5 Borger;Clouds and sun, mild;75;39;E;11;16%;0%;5 Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;S;10;52%;2%;5 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;S;9;48%;1%;5 Brenham;Warm, an a.m. shower;83;65;SSE;7;70%;61%;3 Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;S;9;54%;1%;5 Brownsville;Warm with some sun;88;72;SE;16;66%;4%;4 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;83;57;S;9;61%;2%;6 Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;80;60;SSE;8;70%;27%;5 Canadian;Partly sunny;70;39;ENE;8;23%;0%;5 Castroville;Warm with some sun;85;65;ESE;7;66%;44%;5 Childress;Very warm;84;43;E;12;18%;0%;5 Cleburne;Clouds and sun, warm;80;61;S;11;62%;1%;5 College Station;Clouds breaking;83;65;SSE;8;67%;44%;3 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;S;11;63%;2%;6 Conroe;A morning shower;82;66;SSE;7;70%;55%;3 Corpus Christi;A morning shower;88;69;SSE;15;67%;55%;6 Corsicana;Breezy in the a.m.;79;63;S;13;67%;1%;4 Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;SE;9;58%;25%;6 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;71;35;NNW;12;18%;0%;5 Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;80;62;S;10;61%;0%;5 Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun, warm;79;62;S;10;62%;0%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;80;61;S;12;59%;0%;5 Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;S;10;54%;0%;5 Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;ESE;9;59%;0%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;ESE;9;64%;0%;6 Denton;Clouds and sun, warm;80;61;S;12;60%;0%;5 Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;E;6;53%;1%;6 Dumas;Partly sunny;72;35;E;12;18%;0%;5 Edinburg;Breezy and very warm;91;71;SE;15;63%;28%;7 El Paso;Mostly cloudy;78;49;WSW;9;18%;0%;5 Ellington;A morning shower;82;69;S;8;74%;55%;3 Falfurrias;Very warm;90;68;SE;12;65%;27%;6 Fort Hood;Decreasing clouds;81;62;S;11;67%;2%;5 Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;81;62;S;11;59%;1%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, warm;81;62;S;12;60%;0%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;81;62;S;11;60%;1%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun, warm;80;61;S;11;60%;1%;5 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;80;60;S;9;66%;27%;5 Gainesville;Periods of sun, warm;80;58;SSE;11;59%;1%;5 Galveston;A morning shower;77;70;S;8;81%;55%;4 Gatesville;Decreasing clouds;81;60;S;10;66%;2%;5 Georgetown;Very warm;81;62;S;9;68%;2%;5 Giddings;Clouds breaking;80;63;SSE;7;72%;44%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;78;61;SSW;8;61%;5%;5 Graham;Partly sunny, warm;84;57;S;8;47%;1%;5 Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;82;60;S;10;60%;1%;5 Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;80;62;S;11;60%;1%;5 Greenville;Breezy in the a.m.;76;59;S;13;67%;0%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;73;51;W;20;17%;0%;5 Hamilton;Warm with some sun;81;59;S;10;64%;2%;6 Harlingen;Breezy and very warm;91;71;SE;17;63%;3%;6 Hearne;Clouds and sun, warm;83;62;SSE;8;67%;26%;3 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;90;69;SE;10;63%;7%;6 Henderson;Clouds and sun, warm;79;62;SSW;8;60%;29%;3 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;79;40;WSW;14;17%;0%;5 Hillsboro;Breezy in the a.m.;78;62;S;12;73%;1%;4 Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;ESE;8;69%;44%;6 Houston;A morning shower;82;68;S;7;75%;55%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);A morning shower;83;70;S;8;70%;55%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A morning shower;81;68;S;7;75%;55%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A morning shower;82;69;S;8;72%;55%;3 Houston Clover;A morning shower;81;70;S;8;73%;55%;3 Houston Hooks;A morning shower;83;68;S;7;70%;55%;3 Houston Hull;A morning shower;83;70;SSE;8;69%;55%;4 Houston Intercontinental;A morning shower;82;68;S;7;71%;55%;3 Huntsville;Very warm and humid;84;68;SSE;7;65%;44%;3 Ingleside;A morning shower;82;70;SSE;12;72%;55%;6 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;77;63;S;8;72%;29%;3 Jasper;A morning shower;80;66;S;6;80%;66%;3 Junction;Very warm;85;59;S;9;59%;3%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;84;65;SE;8;69%;44%;5 Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;80;61;SSE;8;69%;27%;5 Killeen;Decreasing clouds;81;62;S;11;67%;2%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Warm with some sun;81;61;S;10;66%;2%;5 Kingsville Nas;Very warm;89;68;SE;14;65%;27%;6 La Grange;Rain and drizzle;83;66;SSE;8;71%;70%;3 Lago Vista;Very warm;81;61;S;7;68%;27%;5 Lancaster;Periods of sun, warm;78;61;S;11;67%;0%;5 Laredo;Hot;91;70;SE;10;60%;1%;7 Llano;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;SSE;7;63%;3%;6 Longview;Clouds and sun, warm;79;61;S;9;62%;41%;4 Lubbock;Partly sunny;82;44;WSW;11;19%;0%;5 Lufkin;Clouds breaking;81;65;S;7;72%;44%;3 Mcallen;Very warm;91;70;SE;15;63%;7%;7 Mcgregor;Sun and clouds, warm;80;61;S;12;67%;2%;3 Mckinney;Periods of sun, warm;78;60;S;11;62%;0%;5 Mesquite;Clouds and sun, warm;78;60;S;11;66%;0%;5 Midland;Clouds and sun, warm;83;53;WSW;11;27%;1%;6 Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun, warm;83;53;WSW;11;27%;1%;6 Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;77;61;S;12;69%;1%;5 Mineola;Clouds and sun, warm;78;61;S;9;65%;28%;4 Mineral Wells;Periods of sun, warm;83;59;S;10;55%;2%;5 Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun, warm;78;58;SSW;10;62%;5%;5 Nacogdoches;Periods of sun, warm;80;63;S;7;73%;55%;3 New Braunfels;Very warm;84;65;SSE;9;69%;44%;5 Odessa;Very warm;83;52;SW;12;28%;1%;6 Orange;A stray shower;83;71;S;7;76%;55%;3 Palacios;A morning shower;80;69;SSE;11;78%;55%;4 Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;78;64;S;8;72%;28%;3 Pampa;Sun and clouds;75;38;E;13;19%;0%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;72;38;E;9;20%;0%;5 Paris;Periods of sun, warm;76;58;S;11;65%;2%;5 Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;85;43;WNW;8;15%;1%;6 Perryton;Cooler;63;31;E;7;34%;0%;5 Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;79;38;SSW;11;19%;0%;5 Pleasanton;Very warm and humid;87;66;SE;8;66%;44%;6 Port Aransas;A morning shower;76;67;SSE;10;84%;55%;6 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;79;71;SE;14;80%;2%;5 Port Lavaca;A morning shower;81;71;SSE;13;75%;55%;5 Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;83;65;SE;8;70%;44%;5 Robstown;Warm, an a.m. shower;88;69;SSE;14;66%;41%;6 Rockport;A morning shower;79;67;SSE;11;79%;55%;6 Rocksprings;Decreasing clouds;81;61;SSE;10;66%;0%;5 San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;85;55;SSW;10;49%;1%;6 San Antonio;Very warm;85;67;SE;8;66%;44%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;85;66;SE;8;67%;44%;5 San Marcos;Clouds breaking;83;65;SSE;9;70%;27%;5 Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;82;46;W;11;19%;1%;6 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;78;59;SSE;12;59%;1%;5 Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;84;51;SW;10;37%;1%;5 Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;S;10;63%;0%;5 Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;S;9;59%;1%;6 Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun, warm;77;61;S;11;63%;5%;4 Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;85;57;SSW;12;41%;1%;6 Temple;Clouds and sun, warm;80;61;S;12;70%;27%;4 Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;77;61;S;11;69%;1%;4 Tyler;Clouds and sun, warm;78;63;S;10;67%;28%;3 Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;ESE;7;69%;26%;6 Vernon;Periods of sun, warm;84;48;SE;11;32%;0%;5 Victoria;A morning shower;85;68;SE;10;71%;55%;4 Waco;Clouds and sun;79;60;S;11;68%;1%;3 Weslaco;Very warm;90;71;SE;14;63%;6%;7 Wharton;A morning shower;81;68;SSE;9;73%;55%;4 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;83;56;SSE;11;41%;3%;5 Wink;Warm with some sun;84;43;NNW;10;18%;1%;6 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;91;70;SE;9;58%;2%;7