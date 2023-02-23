LCSO charitable campaign donates $1,000 to Blue Lake Fine Arts... Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Blue Lake Fine Arts...

LCEDA director presents 2022 annual report to commission Lake County Economic Development Alliance director Jodi Nichols presented the 2022 annual report...

Changing weather making for changing fishing conditions Free Fishing Weekend dates for 2023 are this Saturday and Sunday. All fishing license fees will...