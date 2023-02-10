TX Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;35;S;5;33%;0%;4 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;34;S;6;30%;0%;4 Alice;Partly sunny;65;39;E;9;30%;0%;5 Alpine;Partly sunny, warmer;57;39;S;8;24%;0%;5 Amarillo;Milder;58;33;SSW;15;30%;0%;4 Angleton;Plenty of sunshine;57;35;NE;12;56%;2%;5 Arlington;Sunny and warmer;54;32;S;8;53%;1%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny;60;35;SSE;8;41%;1%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;60;34;SSE;10;42%;1%;4 Bay;Sunny;57;35;NNE;12;57%;1%;5 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;52;36;NW;11;71%;3%;4 Beeville;Partly sunny;62;38;E;10;33%;0%;5 Borger;Milder;61;38;SSW;13;27%;2%;4 Bowie;Sunny and warmer;53;29;S;5;46%;1%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;33;SSE;4;40%;0%;4 Brenham;Brilliant sunshine;57;36;N;11;61%;1%;4 Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;54;27;S;5;44%;1%;4 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;64;37;E;11;38%;1%;5 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;28;SSE;6;37%;1%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;34;SSE;7;40%;1%;4 Canadian;Warmer;58;32;S;12;32%;2%;4 Castroville;Mostly sunny;65;37;ESE;7;31%;0%;5 Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;31;S;10;30%;1%;4 Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;55;32;S;9;51%;1%;4 College Station;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;NNE;10;59%;2%;4 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;34;S;6;37%;1%;4 Conroe;Plenty of sun;53;34;N;9;67%;2%;4 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;13;39%;0%;5 Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;54;34;SW;9;62%;1%;4 Cotulla;Partly sunny;69;41;SE;6;27%;0%;5 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;58;29;SW;17;34%;1%;4 Dallas Love;Sunny and warmer;54;34;S;8;54%;1%;4 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;54;34;S;8;55%;1%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny and warmer;54;33;S;9;52%;1%;4 Decatur;Sunny and warmer;54;33;S;5;46%;1%;4 Del Rio;Partly sunny;67;42;SE;6;28%;0%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;65;38;SE;6;29%;0%;5 Denton;Sunny and warmer;54;29;SSW;7;54%;1%;4 Dryden;Partly sunny;60;35;ESE;7;28%;0%;5 Dumas;Breezy and warmer;58;33;SW;16;33%;0%;4 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;66;39;ESE;9;33%;0%;5 El Paso;Thickening clouds;62;38;ESE;9;22%;2%;4 Ellington;Breezy in the a.m.;55;39;NNE;13;61%;2%;3 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;65;37;E;8;32%;0%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;33;SSE;8;45%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;55;32;S;8;52%;1%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and warmer;55;33;S;7;51%;1%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;56;34;S;8;49%;1%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;55;29;S;8;51%;1%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;29;SSE;7;35%;1%;5 Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;54;28;S;7;52%;1%;4 Galveston;Winds subsiding;55;45;N;19;63%;2%;3 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;29;SSE;7;47%;1%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;58;33;SSE;9;47%;1%;4 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;NNE;9;56%;0%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;51;33;WNW;7;72%;17%;4 Graham;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;28;SSE;6;40%;1%;4 Granbury;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;29;SSE;7;49%;1%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;55;33;S;8;54%;1%;4 Greenville;Sunny and warmer;53;31;SW;8;65%;1%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;53;40;S;15;21%;1%;5 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;31;S;7;40%;1%;4 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;67;41;E;11;36%;0%;5 Hearne;Sunny;56;33;NNE;10;63%;1%;4 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;64;38;ESE;8;30%;0%;5 Henderson;A morning shower;50;33;WNW;7;67%;40%;4 Hereford;Milder;59;30;SSW;14;31%;0%;4 Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;54;32;S;9;63%;1%;4 Hondo;Partly sunny;65;35;SE;8;30%;0%;5 Houston;Plenty of sun;55;37;NE;12;65%;2%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the a.m.;56;39;NE;13;58%;2%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;54;39;NE;13;63%;2%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny and breezy;55;36;ENE;14;59%;2%;5 Houston Clover;Partly sunny, breezy;56;38;NE;14;58%;2%;3 Houston Hooks;Plenty of sun;55;35;NNE;10;61%;2%;4 Houston Hull;Breezy in the a.m.;56;38;NE;13;58%;2%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;54;36;NNE;12;62%;2%;3 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;53;36;W;8;68%;1%;3 Ingleside;Breezy in the a.m.;61;40;NE;13;41%;0%;5 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;49;36;WNW;5;80%;14%;4 Jasper;A morning shower;47;32;NNW;10;85%;57%;2 Junction;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;30;SSE;5;35%;0%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;62;37;ESE;7;33%;0%;5 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;28;SSE;6;34%;0%;5 Killeen;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;33;SSE;8;45%;1%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;32;SSE;8;45%;1%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;66;38;ENE;11;33%;0%;5 La Grange;Mostly sunny;58;35;NNE;9;55%;0%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;59;36;SSE;7;40%;1%;4 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;53;32;SSW;8;60%;1%;4 Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;ESE;6;31%;1%;5 Llano;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;27;SSE;7;37%;1%;4 Longview;A morning shower;50;33;WNW;8;74%;40%;4 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;32;SSW;10;30%;0%;4 Lufkin;A morning shower;51;33;WNW;8;73%;40%;4 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;67;40;ESE;9;30%;0%;5 Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;S;9;55%;1%;4 Mckinney;Sunny and warmer;53;30;S;9;58%;1%;4 Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;53;32;S;8;60%;1%;4 Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;57;38;S;8;28%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;57;38;S;8;28%;0%;4 Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;52;32;SSW;9;61%;1%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny, warmer;52;32;W;8;71%;12%;4 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;28;SSE;6;40%;1%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warmer;52;32;W;8;69%;13%;4 Nacogdoches;A morning shower;50;29;W;8;79%;40%;2 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;61;34;ESE;10;37%;0%;5 Odessa;Partly sunny, warmer;57;38;SSE;9;28%;0%;4 Orange;Periods of sunshine;51;37;NW;9;75%;26%;2 Palacios;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;38;ENE;16;55%;1%;5 Palestine;Mostly sunny;51;34;WNW;8;75%;11%;4 Pampa;Warmer;59;35;SSW;14;30%;1%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Warmer;61;35;SSW;13;29%;2%;4 Paris;Sunny and warmer;54;32;W;8;65%;6%;4 Pecos;Warmer;61;31;SE;10;29%;0%;4 Perryton;Milder;57;32;SSW;15;32%;1%;4 Plainview;Warmer with sunshine;55;28;SSW;11;32%;0%;4 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;64;36;SE;7;35%;0%;5 Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;59;46;NNE;15;50%;0%;5 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;44;NE;15;49%;0%;5 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;39;NE;13;51%;0%;5 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;61;36;ESE;8;35%;0%;5 Robstown;Partly sunny;64;41;ENE;11;35%;0%;5 Rockport;Breezy in the a.m.;60;42;NE;14;46%;0%;5 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warmer;59;36;SSE;6;30%;0%;5 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;36;SSE;5;36%;0%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;63;38;ESE;8;34%;0%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;63;38;ESE;8;33%;0%;5 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;60;34;SE;11;41%;1%;5 Seminole;Partly sunny, warmer;58;33;S;8;28%;0%;4 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warmer;53;33;SSW;6;54%;1%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;33;S;7;29%;0%;4 Sonora;Partly sunny, warmer;59;34;SSE;5;35%;0%;5 Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;31;S;6;40%;1%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and warmer;54;33;WSW;8;68%;8%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warmer;59;37;S;6;31%;0%;4 Temple;Mostly sunny, warmer;56;34;SSE;9;53%;1%;4 Terrell;Sunny and warmer;53;31;SSW;8;64%;1%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny;51;33;WNW;7;75%;14%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny;65;35;SE;5;30%;0%;5 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;32;S;7;40%;0%;4 Victoria;Mostly sunny;60;37;NE;12;51%;0%;5 Waco;Mostly sunny;55;29;SSE;10;54%;1%;4 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;66;39;ESE;9;33%;0%;5 Wharton;Plenty of 