TX Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and warmer;73;53;SSW;9;49%;0%;4 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;72;52;SSW;9;45%;0%;4 Alice;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;53;SE;7;65%;0%;5 Alpine;Sunny and warmer;74;47;SSW;10;23%;0%;5 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;70;41;SSW;14;32%;2%;4 Angleton;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;53;SSE;7;65%;0%;4 Arlington;Sunny and warmer;68;52;S;8;59%;2%;4 Austin;Sunny and warmer;73;53;S;7;66%;1%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and warmer;73;53;S;8;68%;1%;4 Bay;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;SSE;7;70%;0%;4 Beaumont;Partly sunny, warmer;72;52;SSE;7;66%;0%;4 Beeville;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;53;SE;6;66%;1%;4 Borger;Mostly sunny;69;43;SSW;11;34%;2%;4 Bowie;Sunny and warmer;66;48;SSE;6;61%;1%;4 Breckenridge;Sunny and warmer;72;51;S;7;57%;1%;4 Brenham;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;53;S;7;70%;0%;4 Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;66;48;S;6;62%;1%;4 Brownsville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;SE;9;75%;1%;5 Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;72;46;S;7;61%;1%;4 Burnet;Sunny and warmer;70;51;S;8;68%;1%;4 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;63;34;S;11;51%;2%;4 Castroville;Sunny and warmer;75;51;SE;6;67%;1%;4 Childress;Mostly sunny;64;42;S;8;47%;0%;4 Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;69;51;S;9;63%;2%;4 College Station;Plenty of sunshine;72;53;S;8;67%;0%;4 Comanche;Sunny and warmer;72;51;S;10;57%;1%;4 Conroe;Sunshine and warmer;72;47;SSE;7;70%;0%;4 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SE;9;74%;1%;4 Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;69;52;SSE;12;65%;2%;4 Cotulla;Sunny and warmer;80;54;SE;7;58%;1%;4 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;65;37;SW;12;36%;2%;4 Dallas Love;Sunny and warmer;68;53;SSE;9;60%;1%;4 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;68;52;S;9;58%;2%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny and warmer;68;52;S;9;57%;2%;4 Decatur;Sunny and warmer;66;50;S;7;58%;1%;4 Del Rio;Sunny and warmer;75;51;SE;6;56%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and warmer;73;49;SE;7;60%;0%;4 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;SSE;8;62%;1%;4 Dryden;Sunny and warmer;77;40;E;8;49%;0%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;39;SW;13;36%;2%;4 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;79;58;SE;7;72%;3%;5 El Paso;Sunny and mild;76;43;WSW;7;29%;0%;4 Ellington;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;53;SSE;8;67%;0%;4 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;53;SE;7;70%;1%;5 Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;72;52;S;9;65%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;69;52;S;7;61%;2%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and warmer;67;52;S;8;59%;2%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;69;51;S;8;60%;2%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;68;52;S;8;61%;2%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny and warmer;72;50;S;9;67%;1%;4 Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;64;47;SSE;6;67%;1%;4 Galveston;Mostly sunny;71;60;SSE;8;67%;0%;4 Gatesville;Sunny and warmer;71;51;S;8;66%;1%;4 Georgetown;Sunny and warmer;71;52;S;8;70%;1%;4 Giddings;Sunny and warmer;71;53;S;7;74%;0%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;49;SSE;7;66%;2%;4 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;SSE;6;59%;1%;4 Granbury;Plenty of sun;69;51;S;8;64%;1%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;68;52;S;8;59%;2%;4 Greenville;Sunny and warmer;66;50;SSE;9;69%;1%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;68;47;SW;20;24%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;72;51;S;9;61%;1%;4 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;78;57;SE;9;72%;0%;5 Hearne;Plenty of sun;69;51;S;8;76%;0%;4 Hebbronville;Sunny and beautiful;77;55;SE;7;69%;2%;5 Henderson;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;48;S;7;60%;2%;4 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;71;36;SW;13;34%;2%;4 Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;68;52;S;10;70%;2%;4 Hondo;Sunshine and warmer;74;49;SE;7;65%;1%;4 Houston;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;52;SSE;7;69%;0%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Lots of sun, warmer;76;54;SSE;8;63%;0%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;52;SSE;8;66%;0%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;74;51;SSE;8;68%;0%;4 Houston Clover;Sunshine and nice;74;53;SSE;8;66%;0%;4 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;73;50;SSE;7;67%;0%;4 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSE;8;65%;0%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;51;SSE;7;66%;0%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;50;SSE;7;71%;0%;3 Ingleside;Sunny and nice;73;62;SSE;8;72%;2%;4 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;67;51;S;8;73%;3%;4 Jasper;Partly sunny, warmer;70;46;S;6;68%;2%;4 Junction;Sunny and warmer;76;49;S;8;61%;1%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and warmer;74;51;SSE;6;66%;1%;4 Kerrville;Sunny and warmer;72;48;S;8;69%;1%;4 Killeen;Sunny and warmer;72;52;S;9;65%;1%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and warmer;72;51;S;9;64%;1%;4 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;55;SE;8;69%;1%;5 La Grange;Mostly sunny;73;54;SSE;6;73%;0%;4 Lago Vista;Warmer with sunshine;72;54;S;7;64%;1%;4 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;67;51;S;9;63%;2%;4 Laredo;Sunny and warmer;78;56;SE;7;65%;1%;5 Llano;Sunny and warmer;74;48;S;7;64%;1%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;48;S;8;68%;2%;4 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;71;42;SSW;10;37%;0%;4 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;48;S;8;70%;3%;4 Mcallen;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;SE;7;67%;3%;5 Mcgregor;Sunny and warmer;70;52;S;9;66%;2%;4 Mckinney;Sunny and warmer;66;50;SSE;7;64%;1%;4 Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;67;51;S;9;65%;1%;4 Midland;Sunny and warmer;72;45;S;8;38%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;72;45;S;8;38%;0%;4 Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;67;51;S;9;64%;2%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny;66;50;SSE;9;69%;2%;4 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;S;7;60%;1%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;47;SSE;9;70%;2%;4 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;46;SSE;8;74%;2%;4 New Braunfels;Sunny and warmer;73;51;S;8;71%;1%;4 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;72;44;S;8;40%;0%;4 Orange;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSE;7;67%;0%;4 Palacios;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;SSE;9;75%;0%;4 Palestine;Mostly sunny;68;51;SSE;8;73%;3%;4 Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;65;42;SSW;13;41%;2%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;66;37;SSW;11;41%;2%;4 Paris;Sunny and warmer;64;48;SSE;8;71%;3%;4 Pecos;Sunny and mild;74;40;S;6;40%;0%;4 Perryton;Partly sunny;61;37;S;12;45%;2%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny;68;37;SSW;9;39%;1%;4 Pleasanton;Sunny and warmer;77;52;SE;6;68%;1%;4 Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;69;62;SSE;8;79%;2%;4 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;SE;9;82%;2%;5 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;SSE;9;72%;0%;4 Randolph AFB;Sunny and warmer;73;51;SSE;7;68%;1%;4 Robstown;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;58;SE;8;68%;1%;5 Rockport;Sunny;71;59;SSE;8;74%;2%;4 Rocksprings;Sunny and warmer;72;50;S;9;61%;0%;4 San Angelo;Sunny and nice;76;50;SSW;8;54%;0%;4 San Antonio;Sunny and warmer;74;53;SSE;7;68%;1%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and warmer;74;53;SSE;7;66%;1%;4 San Marcos;Sunny and warmer;73;52;S;9;72%;1%;4 Seminole;Sunny;72;40;SSW;9;33%;0%;4 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warmer;65;50;S;7;62%;1%;4 Snyder;Sunny and warmer;72;44;SSW;8;43%;0%;4 Sonora;Sunny and warmer;73;46;S;9;63%;0%;4 Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;71;49;S;7;58%;1%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warmer;67;51;SSE;9;69%;3%;4 Sweetwater;Sunshine;73;48;SSW;10;47%;0%;4 Temple;Sunny and warmer;71;51;S;10;63%;2%;4 Terrell;Sunny and warmer;68;50;SSE;9;67%;1%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;50;S;10;71%;2%;4 Uvalde;Sunny and warmer;73;49;ESE;6;68%;1%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sun;64;43;SSE;7;64%;0%;4 Victoria;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;54;SSE;7;72%;1%;4 Waco;Sunny and warmer;69;50;S;9;66%;2%;4 Weslaco;Partly sunny;79;58;SE;8;71%;3%;5 Wharton;Mostly sunny;74;51;SSE;7;72%;0%;4 Wichita Falls;Sunshine;65;46;SSE;5;60%;1%;4 Wink;Sunny and mild;74;37;SE;7;41%;0%;4 Zapata;Sunny and nice;76;56;SE;5;69%;1%;5