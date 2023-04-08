TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

271 FPUS54 KEPZ 080909

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

TXZ418-082215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ419-082215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ420-082215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-082215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ421-082215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-082215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ424-082215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

309 AM MDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

