TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

_____

290 FPUS54 KEPZ 261124

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

TXZ418-270015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds with highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. West winds 35 to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ419-270015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ420-270015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

MST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then

areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Strong

winds and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

35 to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-270015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then

areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon.

South winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

around 40. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ421-270015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

MST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then

blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 40 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 30 to

40 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-270015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

MST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. South

winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and increasing to 45 to 55 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Strong

winds and much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 35 to

45 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Strong winds and much cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ424-270015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

424 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then

areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 30 to

40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Strong winds and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather