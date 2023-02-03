TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

293 FPUS54 KEPZ 031040

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

TXZ418-032315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ419-032315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ420-032315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-032315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ421-032315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-032315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ424-032315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

340 AM MST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

