TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

254 FPUS54 KEPZ 261010

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

TXZ418-270045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ419-270045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ420-270045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ423-270045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ421-270045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ422-270045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ424-270045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

