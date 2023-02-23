Skip to main content Turn off refresh
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Thursday, February 23, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;58;SSW;6;31%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;53;S;3;37%

Alice;Clear;65;SE;4;96%

Alpine;Clear;51;SW;6;19%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;42;WNW;8;38%

Angleton;Showers;71;S;10;93%

Arlington;Clear;67;S;4;65%

Austin;Clear;70;Calm;0;78%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;64;SSW;4;100%

Bay;Cloudy;72;SSE;8;93%

Beaumont;Cloudy;73;SSW;5;96%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;65;SE;4;95%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;25;NE;3;67%

Bowie;Mostly clear;53;SSE;3;56%

Breckenridge;Clear;60;WSW;6;37%

Brenham;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;95%

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;62;SSW;7;41%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;6;93%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;1;66%

Burnet;Clear;59;WSW;2;65%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;22;N;5;58%

Castroville;Mostly clear;65;ESE;3;81%

Childress;Clear;55;NW;16;32%

Cleburne;Clear;59;S;3;83%

College Station;Cloudy;70;SE;10;89%

Comanche;Clear;56;SSW;10;45%

Conroe;Cloudy;71;SSE;3;91%

Corpus Christi;Showers;70;SSE;12;93%

Corsicana;Clear;65;SSE;4;86%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;10;63%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;23;E;10;71%

Dallas Love;Clear;69;SSE;10;60%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;63;S;8;75%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;62;SSE;5;72%

Decatur;Clear;65;S;16;43%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;69;ENE;3;24%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;60;NE;12;33%

Denton;Clear;64;S;3;71%

Dryden;Clear;56;WNW;6;23%

Dumas;Mostly clear;21;NE;5;67%

Edinburg;Clear;71;SE;7;89%

El Paso;Mostly clear;41;N;3;58%

Ellington;Showers;70;S;6;100%

Falfurrias;Clear;69;ENE;4;95%

Fort Hood;Clear;64;SSE;4;68%

Fort Worth;Clear;71;S;3;44%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;61;S;9;66%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;64;S;4;67%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;64;S;9;68%

Fredericksburg;Clear;56;N;1;54%

Gainesville;Clear;55;S;4;67%

Galveston;Showers;66;S;6;97%

Gatesville;Clear;61;SE;5;77%

Georgetown;Clear;65;SSE;2;84%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;6;99%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;67;S;3;93%

Graham;Partly cloudy;54;NW;3;46%

Granbury;Clear;57;SSE;3;61%

Grand Prairie;Clear;64;S;4;74%

Greenville;Clear;61;SSE;3;79%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;46;WNW;16;54%

Hamilton;Clear;54;S;4;58%

Harlingen;Clear;71;S;8;100%

Hearne;Clear;68;SSE;7;93%

Hebbronville;Clear;69;SE;4;86%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;70;S;6;95%

Hereford;Clear;38;WNW;6;47%

Hillsboro;Clear;64;SSE;6;86%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;8;70%

Houston;Cloudy;72;S;3;92%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;71;S;5;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;72;S;13;93%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;95%

Houston Clover;Showers;71;S;9;96%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;72;S;5;87%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;73;S;10;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;73;S;7;87%

Huntsville;Clear;71;S;9;86%

Ingleside;Fog;71;S;13;94%

Jacksonville;Clear;64;S;3;96%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;69;S;5;99%

Junction;Clear;50;WSW;3;37%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;70;SE;6;79%

Kerrville;Clear;60;ESE;1;54%

Killeen;Clear;64;SSE;4;68%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;65;SSE;7;67%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;66;ESE;6;100%

La Grange;Cloudy;68;SE;6;98%

Lago Vista;Clear;65;SSE;2;78%

Lancaster;Clear;61;SSE;2;83%

Laredo;Clear;74;SE;14;55%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;54;W;3;65%

Longview;Mostly clear;68;S;5;93%

Lubbock;Clear;45;NW;10;43%

Lufkin;Cloudy;71;SSE;9;89%

Mcallen;Clear;72;SE;12;87%

Mcgregor;Clear;65;SSE;12;84%

Mckinney;Clear;58;SE;5;80%

Mesquite;Clear;63;SSE;2;79%

Midland;Clear;56;WNW;9;28%

Midland Airpark;Clear;56;WNW;9;28%

Midlothian;Clear;61;SSE;6;81%

Mineola;Clear;65;SSE;4;90%

Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;57;SE;12;47%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;61;SSE;4;99%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;70;S;7;98%

New Braunfels;Clear;64;E;2;89%

Odessa;Mostly clear;53;WNW;8;39%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;68;S;5;99%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;7;98%

Palestine;Clear;68;SSE;4;92%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;25;N;3;76%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;22;N;3;69%

Paris;Clear;58;SSE;5;84%

Pecos;Mostly clear;54;WNW;10;35%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;19;NNE;4;67%

Plainview;Mostly clear;39;WNW;8;47%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;69;ESE;3;87%

Port Aransas;Fog;67;SSE;9;99%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;8;95%

Port Lavaca;Fog;71;SE;8;98%

Randolph AFB;Clear;67;ESE;3;98%

Robstown;Fog;68;SE;8;97%

Rockport;Fog;69;SSE;9;99%

Rocksprings;Clear;64;SE;7;39%

San Angelo;Clear;53;WSW;7;33%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;69;ESE;2;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;71;ESE;3;80%

San Marcos;Clear;65;SE;2;93%

Seminole;Clear;53;W;9;42%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;64;SSE;14;64%

Snyder;Mostly clear;55;W;7;31%

Sonora;Mostly clear;46;ESE;3;37%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;57;S;6;49%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;65;S;4;84%

Sweetwater;Mostly clear;57;W;5;29%

Temple;Clear;67;SSE;12;86%

Terrell;Clear;59;SE;3;74%

Tyler;Clear;66;S;3;94%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;67;E;4;61%

Vernon;Mostly clear;54;W;10;47%

Victoria;Showers;68;SE;7;90%

Waco;Clear;64;SSE;9;83%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;72;SSE;7;91%

Wharton;Cloudy;73;SE;6;98%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;55;SW;6;49%

Wink;Clear;57;WNW;14;31%

Zapata;Clear;76;SE;5;62%

_____

