TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

TXZ343-172115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ443-172115- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows around 50. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ243-172115- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ234-172115- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ239-172115- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-172115- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ342-172115- Coastal Kleberg- 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ442-172115- Kleberg Islands- 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ344-172115- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ244-172115- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ245-172115- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ345-172115- Aransas Islands- 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ346-172115- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ246-172115- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ247-172115- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ347-172115- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ447-172115- Calhoun Islands- 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ233-172115- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ232-172115- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ241-172115- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ231-172115- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ240-172115- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-172115- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-172115- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 245 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TC