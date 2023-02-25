TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

469 FPUS54 KCRP 250914

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

TXZ343-252230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

TXZ443-252230-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-252230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ234-252230-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ239-252230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-252230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ342-252230-

Coastal Kleberg-

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

TXZ442-252230-

Kleberg Islands-

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-252230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ244-252230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ245-252230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-252230-

Aransas Islands-

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-252230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ246-252230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ247-252230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ347-252230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ447-252230-

Calhoun Islands-

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-252230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ232-252230-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

TXZ241-252230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ231-252230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ240-252230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ229-252230-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-252230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

314 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

