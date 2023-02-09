TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ 808 FPUS54 KCRP 090950 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 TXZ343-092245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ443-092245- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-092245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ234-092245- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ239-092245- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ242-092245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ342-092245- Coastal Kleberg- 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ442-092245- Kleberg Islands- 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-092245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-092245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ245-092245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-092245- Aransas Islands- 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-092245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-092245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ247-092245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ347-092245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ447-092245- Calhoun Islands- 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-092245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ232-092245- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ241-092245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ231-092245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the lower 20s after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ240-092245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ229-092245- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ230-092245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 350 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. 