TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

TXZ343-291030-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ443-291030- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ243-291030- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ234-291030- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ239-291030- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ242-291030- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ342-291030- Coastal Kleberg- 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ442-291030- Kleberg Islands- 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ344-291030- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ244-291030- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ245-291030- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ345-291030- Aransas Islands- 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ346-291030- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ246-291030- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ247-291030- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ347-291030- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ447-291030- Calhoun Islands- 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ233-291030- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ232-291030- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ241-291030- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ231-291030- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ240-291030- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ229-291030- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ230-291030- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

PH/HA