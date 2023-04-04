TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023 _____ 818 FPUS54 KBRO 040856 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 TXZ253-041600- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ255-041600- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ355-041600- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ455-041600- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ252-041600- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ254-041600- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ354-041600- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ248-041600- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ249-041600- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ250-041600- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ353-041600- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ251-041600- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ351-041600- Coastal Kenedy- 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ454-041600- Willacy Island- 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ451-041600- Kenedy Island- 355 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. 