745 FPUS54 KBRO 300856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

TXZ253-301600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ255-301600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ355-301600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ455-301600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-301600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-301600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ354-301600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-301600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ249-301600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ250-301600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ353-301600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ251-301600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-301600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ454-301600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ451-301600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

