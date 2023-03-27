TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

386 FPUS54 KBRO 270856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

TXZ253-271600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy, cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-271600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ355-271600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ455-271600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-271600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ254-271600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ354-271600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-271600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near

steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-271600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-271600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-271600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ251-271600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-271600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ454-271600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ451-271600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

