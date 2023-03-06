TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

TXZ253-061700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ255-061700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ355-061700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ455-061700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-061700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ254-061700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ354-061700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-061700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ249-061700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ250-061700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ353-061700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-061700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-061700-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ454-061700-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ451-061700-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

