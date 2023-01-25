TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

496 FPUS54 KBRO 250956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

TXZ253-251700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-251700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ355-251700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ455-251700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-251700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 30s this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-251700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ354-251700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-251700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-251700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-251700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values in the mid 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 30s in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-251700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 30s this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-251700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values in the upper 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-251700-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ454-251700-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ451-251700-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

