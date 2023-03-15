TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

_____

050 FPUS54 KEWX 150750

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

TXZ192-152100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-152100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-152100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-152100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-152100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy and much cooler.

Less humid with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-152100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Windy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-152100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy and much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-152100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not

as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy and much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-152100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, windy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-152100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-152100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 30 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-152100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-152100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Windy

and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-152100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, windy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-152100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-152100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-152100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-152100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, windy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 30 mph, diminishing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-152100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-152100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-152100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-152100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-152100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ225-152100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-152100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-152100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy and much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-152100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-152100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Windy

and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-152100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-152100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-152100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-152100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-152100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

250 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather