TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023 _____ 555 FPUS54 KEWX 280858 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 TXZ192-282200- Travis- Including the city of Austin 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ205-282200- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows around 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-282200- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy with highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-282200- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-282200- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-282200- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ190-282200- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ172-282200- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ208-282200- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-282200- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ224-282200- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ228-282200- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-282200- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ209-282200- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-282200- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-282200- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ223-282200- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ207-282200- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ191-282200- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ222-282200- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-282200- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ186-282200- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-282200- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ225-282200- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-282200- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-282200- Llano- Including the city of Llano 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ217-282200- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ204-282200- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ185-282200- Real- Including the city of Leakey 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-282200- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ173-282200- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ221-282200- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ218-282200- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 258 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather