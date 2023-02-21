TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around

60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Windy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with

highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy and less humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

