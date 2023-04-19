TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

_____

450 FPUS54 KAMA 190751

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

250 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

TXZ012-017-200000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ317-200000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ001-006-200000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ002-200000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ007-200000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ003-200000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ008-200000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ004-200000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ009-200000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ005-200000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ010-200000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ011-200000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-200000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ013-200000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ018-200000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ014-200000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ019-200000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ015-200000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ020-200000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

251 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

