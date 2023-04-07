TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

323 FPUS54 KAMA 070746

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

TXZ012-017-080000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 50.

TXZ317-080000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ001-006-080000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ002-080000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ007-080000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ003-080000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ008-080000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ004-080000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ009-080000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ005-080000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ010-080000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ011-080000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ016-080000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ013-080000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ018-080000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ014-080000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ019-080000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ015-080000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ020-080000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

246 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

