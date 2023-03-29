TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023 _____ 804 FPUS54 KAMA 290751 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 TXZ012-017-300000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ317-300000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ001-006-300000- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ002-300000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ007-300000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ003-300000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ008-300000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ004-300000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ009-300000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ005-300000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ010-300000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ011-300000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ016-300000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ013-300000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ018-300000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ014-300000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ019-300000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ015-300000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ020-300000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 250 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$