398 FPUS54 KAMA 190921

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

TXZ012-017-200000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ317-200000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ001-006-200000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-200000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear, brisk. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-200000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear, brisk. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ003-200000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-200000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-200000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-200000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ005-200000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ010-200000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-200000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ016-200000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Brisk. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ013-200000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ018-200000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ014-200000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ019-200000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-200000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ020-200000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

420 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

