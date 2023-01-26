TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

843 FPUS54 KAMA 260806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

TXZ012-017-270100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows 10-15.

$$

TXZ317-270100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Blustery. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 15.

$$

TXZ001-006-270100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 10-15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 5-10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ002-270100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

5-10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ007-270100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ003-270100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ008-270100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ004-270100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 5-10 above. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ009-270100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ005-270100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 5-10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ010-270100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ011-270100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

10-15.

$$

TXZ016-270100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Blustery. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

10-15.

$$

TXZ013-270100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

$$

TXZ018-270100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Blustery. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 15.

$$

TXZ014-270100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

$$

TXZ019-270100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10-15.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ015-270100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10-15.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ020-270100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

206 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows 10-15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10-15.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather