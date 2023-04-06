The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 6, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to fire up along an

advancing cold front in the Eastern and Southern states

today. Any of the storms can bring gusty winds and heavy

downpours. However, the greatest risk of storms with large

hail and damaging winds will extend from near New York City

to northern and central South Carolina. The greatest risk of

urban and small-stream flash flooding will stretch from

Louisiana to central and southeastern Texas. Much cooler air

will invade the Midwest with snow showers over the northern

Great Lakes. As sunshine begins to boost temperatures over

the Southwest, the first in a series of storms will arrive

in the Northwest. Rain is forecast to push onshore in

Washington, Oregon and Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 94 at Fort Myers, FL

National Low Wednesday -19 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

