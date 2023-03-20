The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 20, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An expansive storm will bring precipitation farther into the western United States today. Snow is likely to spread as far east as Montana and southeastern Wyoming throughout the day. Rain will be the dominant type of precipitation near the Washington and Oregon coastlines and into much of eastern Washington state. Snow will also be prevalent around the Four Corners with rain farther south. The center of the country will be largely quiet, with just some flurries or snow showers expected in parts of northern Michigan and perhaps Wisconsin along a cold front. Much of the East will also be dry, but a slow-moving cold front will bring the continued chance for showers and thunderstorms to South Florida, especially along the Atlantic coast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 81 at Fort Lauderdale, FL National Low Sunday -25 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather