The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 9, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern quarter of the nation will be dry and

tranquil today. Only a few snow showers are in store for

northern New England. A storm over the Central states will

continue to gather moisture. Heavy snow is forecast to reach

from the Dakotas to southern Wisconsin and part of northern

Illinois before reaching the Lower Peninsula of Michigan

tonight. Rain will fall farther south in Missouri and the

Ohio Valley with thunderstorms south of this swath to the

central Gulf coast. Much of the Rockies and Southwest can

expect a dry day. However, a major storm with warm air and

tropical moisture will begin to hit the Pacific coast. Rain

will soak low elevations and wash away snow at intermediate

levels with the likelihood of flash flooding. Feet of snow

are in store for the Cascade and Sierra Nevada high country.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 96 at Zapata, TX

National Low Wednesday -25 at Daniel, WY

