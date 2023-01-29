The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large storm system will continue to move east today,

spreading snow and rain to nearly all of the eastern United

States. From northern Indiana to interior Maine, snow is

likely to continue, with localized accumulations reaching up

to 6 inches. Farther south and east, for the coastal

Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Southeast, all rain is expected

from this system. Along the Gulf coast, from far

southeastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle, thunderstorms

are likely, and a couple of storms may reach severe criteria

with strong wind gusts. Farther west, snow is expected in

the central Rockies and adjacent portions of the High

Plains. Rain is also expected to move onshore in California,

but is unlikely to be as heavy as the flooding rain from

several weeks ago. Some snow is also likely in the Sierra.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 82 at Marathon, FL

National Low Saturday -26 at Rolla, ND

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather