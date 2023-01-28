The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 28, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a series of Alberta clipper storms race eastward over the

northern third of the nation, areas of snow and flurries

associated with the storms will affect the northern tier of

the Northeast, parts of the Great Lakes and the northern

Rockies today. Enough snow can fall on parts of the Upper

Midwest and northern Rockies to slow travel. Arctic air will

begin to push southward between the storms and more so later

this weekend over the North Central states. Rain showers

will affect coastal areas of Washington and Oregon as a

storm prepares to drop southward along the Pacific coast.

Meanwhile, rain will gather over portions of eastern Texas,

Arkansas and southern Oklahoma as a moist flow from the Gulf

of Mexico resumes. Mild air will hold over the Southeast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 73 at Marathon, FL

National Low Friday -16 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather