WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 315 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Orange, Rockland and Westchester. Flood waters have receded. Rain continues across the area, however, the heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____