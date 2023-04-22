WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 916 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN PASSAIC AND CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still expected with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather