1202 PM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

Arctic high pressure will continue building in early this

afternoon with some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty

northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create

sub zero wind chills down to around 5 to 10 below zero. With an

anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold

temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia

if precautions are not taken.

