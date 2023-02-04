WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

903 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

Arctic high pressure will continue building in this morning with

some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty northwest winds will

combine with the cold temperatures to create sub zero wind chills this

morning down to around 5 below zero. Some values down to near 10

below are possible. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not

acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills

could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

