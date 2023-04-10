NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 602 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...Drying Fuels, Critical Low Relative Humidity, and Breezy Winds will Increase Fire Weather Concerns This Afternoon... * Fine fuels are beginning to dry across the St Lawrence Valley and locations along US Highway 11 towards Malone and Ellenburg Depot in northern New York according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Although fuels are not quite critically dry, the combination of low relative humidity values between 20 and 30 percent and breezy southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, may lead to increase fire weather concerns this afternoon. The period of strongest winds and lowest relative humidity values are expected from 1 PM and 5 PM today. If any fires were to start, the weather and localized fuel conditions may result in rapid fire spread. * For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. * Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather