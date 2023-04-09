NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 303 PM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...Fire Weather Concerns are Expected Across Portions of Northern New York Monday Afternoon... * Fine fuels are beginning to dry across the St Lawrence Valley and locations along US Highway 11 towards Malone and Ellenburg Depot in northern New York according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Although fuels are not quite critically dry, the combination of low relative humidity values of 20-30% and gusty southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph may have an impact of fire weather conditions Monday afternoon. If any fires were to start, the weather and localized fuel conditions may result in more rapid fire spread. * For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. * Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather