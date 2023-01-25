NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. The snow may mix with sleet or

freezing rain at times tonight into early Thursday. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with ice accumulation from a

trace to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Much of of northern New York and central and southern

Vermont.

* WHEN...From 1 PM today to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday

morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour

at times tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Ice

accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.

* WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

conditions could impact the the Wednesday evening and Thursday

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per

hour at times Wednesday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather