WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 627 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. _____