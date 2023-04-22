WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 550 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SULLIVAN...EAST CENTRAL WAYNE AND PIKE COUNTIES... At 549 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pecks Pond, or 13 miles west of Montague, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bushkill, Monticello, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Shohola, Tusten and Cochecton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather